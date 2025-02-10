​Cresswell rues missed chances as Matlock Town are held

Ryan Cresswell felt his side should have been out of sight by half-time.

​Matlock boss Ryan Cresswell says a point at home to play-off chasing Hebburn Town on Saturday was a result he was satisfied with, though felt his side could well have taken all three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Gladiators are now nine games unbeaten at home following the goalless draw, although they are also now five games without a win in the NPL Premier Division.

And Cresswell believes that had his players been a bit more clinical, it could have been a different story on a day where he gave two 17-year-old debutants – Finlay Tunstall and Lucas Sant – their Matlock debuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m disappointed that we haven’t got three points because with the amount of chances we had in the first-half, we should really have been out of sight by half-time.

"But Hebburn are a good side. They work relentlessly hard at what they do and we knew what they were going to bring today, so we set up a different way and the young lads came in, both technically good footballers who want the ball in any situation and I think we put Hebburn on the back foot.

"On another day we get three points but I’m pleased with the clean sheet – the lads showed real determination to keep the ball out of the net.”

Cresswell was also disappointed his side didn’t get a penalty in the first-half when Montel Gibson appeared to be dragged down when he was about to shoot, adding: “The ref has said there wasn’t enough contact, but what is enough contact? Montel’s eight yards from goal and is a goal scorer, and the centre-half’s pulled him down, but we had to dust ourselves down from that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matlock now hit the road once again for the short trip to Basford United on Saturday, their hosts currently third from bottom in the league standings and six points from safety.

The Gladiators then host Ashton United on Tuesday night in a rearranged fixture, the visitors currently third in the league.

Cresswell said: “We’ll work hard this week after the lads have rested up. Then we’ll look to go to Basford and hopefully put on a performance a bit like we did against Hebburn really, but just with the finishing touch that will hopefully get us three points.”