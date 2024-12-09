​Cresswell happy with progress at Matlock

​Ryan Cresswell says he’s seen huge improvements at Matlock Town since his arrival in September and that he’s intent on continuing the upturn in fortunes.

Following a weekend’s rest thanks to last Saturday’s home game with Ashton United having been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, the Gladiators now prepare to host Derbyshire neighbours Mickleover on Saturday in match that will see free entry granted to all spectators (see page 31)

And talking to North Derbyshire Radio prior to Saturday’s postponement, Cresswell says he has been pleased with the progress being made given the club were bottom of the table when he took the job.

He said: "We’ve managed to get a little unbeaten run in the league going now and long may that continue.

Ryan Cresswell wants to see his side continue their unbeaten league run this weekend. Photo: Michael South.

"The four wins, four draws and two defeats in the league since I got here has really set the club up now to get out of the trouble it was in.

"We want to continue on the path of striving to be better and that’s ultimately the aim – we just want to win football matches.

"We’re creating an environment now where players are expected to win and the non-negotiables that I mentioned in my very first interview have now become a regular occurrence.

"I feel the discipline level has improved and we’ve got a good squad of good lads who work really, really hard for each other and are starting to gel and are starting to get better at key times in games.”

Matlock have won two and drawn one of their last three league games, there having been a slight blip last Tuesday night when Ilkeston Town won 2-1 at the Proctor Cars Stadium in the Derbyshire Senior Cup in a match that saw Cresswell make several changes to his Gladiators side.

Saturday's game with Mickleover will be Matlock’s final match before Christmas, with a blank weekend on December 21/22 due to the rearrangement of their trip to Whitby Town which was instead played in October.

They will return to action on Boxing Day with another home game against Ilkeston, this time in the league, before then going to Leek Town on New Year’s Day.