News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

'Credit to Chesterfield' - Watford boss praises Spireites after Hornets pinch FA Cup win

Watford manager Valérien Ismaël praised Chesterfield for their performance in their last-gasp defeat to the Hornets.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Spireites were one minute away from earning a third round replay until Tom Dele-Bashiru struck deep into injury-time to win the game 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

Town led through Joe Quigley’s header, and they could be proud of their performance, which was appreciated by their noisy 4,000 travelling fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ismaël told BBC Radio Three Counties: “The main thing in the cup is always to go through and we made it.

Most Popular
Valerien Ismael, manager of Watford. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)Valerien Ismael, manager of Watford. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
Valerien Ismael, manager of Watford. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

"We made the game complicated for ourselves.

"Credit to Chesterfield because I think they played a very good away game with a nothing to lose mentality.

"I did not have the feeling in the first-half that we controlled anything and this is what I said to the players at half-time. I said we needed to raise our standards because this is something that is non-negotiable.

"In the second-half we played much better, had a great mentality, and to score a goal in the last minute we know we have got that mentality. We overcame the challenge.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On his decision to name a strong line-up which included six players from their last league game, he added: "I wanted to give the signal to everyone that we take the opponent seriously, we take the cup seriously.”

Watford defender, Wesley Hoedt, suggested boss Ismael got stuck into them at half-time.

He said: “We didn’t show up, I think the manager spoke well and fair at half-time. Credit to the guys, we responded in the right way. In the end, we got what we wanted and I think we deserved it as well.

"In the first-half we had a very big chance with (Ismael) Kone just before they scored. Of course you know it is going to be difficult when they score.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Some true words fell at half-time, which were necessary for everyone to wake up and to realise that it was not enough. Credit to the gaffer and the staff for waking us up.

"We did what we had to in the second-half. I think we should have taken our chances in the second-half better and then the game would have changed around earlier.”

Related topics:HornetsValerien IsmaelSpireitesChesterfieldWatford