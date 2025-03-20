After just six wins in 31 matches, Crawley parted company with boss Rob Elliott on Wednesday evening – and BetVictor have published their odds.

They place the promotion-winning Spireites defender as the 6/1 second favourite behind odds on favourite Scott Lindsey.

Evatt is currently out of work since his sacking from Bolton Wanderers in January.

Former Chesterfield employees Leam Richardson and Rob Page are also rumoured to be in the running, with Richarson a 25/1 shot and the ex-Wales manager further down the pecking order.

They are joined in the book by former Derby County boss Paul Warne and the Rams current assistant Richie Barker.

Crawley will all but certainly be relegated this season with the new manager set to be tasked with regaining the club’s League One status.