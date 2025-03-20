CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: A general view of the inside of the stadium prior to the Subway Women's League Cup match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal at Broadfield Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) : Crawley Town are on the look out for a new manager following the sacking of Rob Elliot.placeholder image
CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: A general view of the inside of the stadium prior to the Subway Women's League Cup match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal at Broadfield Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) : Crawley Town are on the look out for a new manager following the sacking of Rob Elliot.

Crawley Town next manager odds: Former Chesterfield legend as well as ex-Derby County manager and current assistant in the running for Crawley job

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Mar 2025, 16:14 BST
Former Chesterfield defender Ian Evatt is reportedly one of the favourites to become Crawley Town’s new manager.

After just six wins in 31 matches, Crawley parted company with boss Rob Elliott on Wednesday evening – and BetVictor have published their odds.

They place the promotion-winning Spireites defender as the 6/1 second favourite behind odds on favourite Scott Lindsey.

Evatt is currently out of work since his sacking from Bolton Wanderers in January.

Former Chesterfield employees Leam Richardson and Rob Page are also rumoured to be in the running, with Richarson a 25/1 shot and the ex-Wales manager further down the pecking order.

They are joined in the book by former Derby County boss Paul Warne and the Rams current assistant Richie Barker.

Crawley will all but certainly be relegated this season with the new manager set to be tasked with regaining the club’s League One status.

Here is the lowdown of the main names in the frame.

4/6

1. Scott Lindsey

4/6 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
6/1

2. Ian Evatt

6/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
7/1

3. Mike Williamson

7/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
8/1

4. Jon Brady

8/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ian EvattCrawley TownCrawleyChesterfieldBetVictorPaul WarneLeam Richardson
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice