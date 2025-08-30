Crawley Town Manager Scott Lindsey.

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey described his team as ‘unprofessional’ and ‘weak-minded’ after they let-slip a two-goal lead against Chesterfield.

Harry McKirdy’s brace put the Reds in a commanding position at half-time but the Spireites were level before the hour after goals from Dylan Duffy and Armando Dobra. Both sides had chances to win it at the death but the points were shared at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday.

Lindsey said: “When you come to a team in the top three and you get a point you should be encouraged by it but we were 2-0 up and not professional enough in the second-half to see it through. That really disappoints me and it does feel like a loss. It is a good point but it is not on reflection because we should win that game in my opinion.

"I thought we played well, in the first especially. And there were bits in the second-half which were good but we weren’t professional enough to see it through. For the first goal, we let somebody run straight off us from a throw-in and curl it in with no pressure on the ball. For the second goal, we did a whole section on what kind of crosses Chesterfield put in the box – how many times they pull the ball back – and we didn’t mark our men. There were two moments where we didn’t do our jobs.

"There were other bits where we weren’t professional enough. I am kind of having a right moan today because I coach the team to a point and then when the players are out there they have got to take it forwards themselves and, for me, they didn’t do that in the second-half today.”

The result leaves Chesterfield second in the table, while Crawley are third from bottom and yet to win this season.

Lindsey added: "We came to Chesterfield and we gave them a good game so we are proud of that. But when you go 2-0 up you should win that game. We can’t be that unprofessional to not see it through. We are weak-minded in many ways. That has got to change. I am the manager so blame me but we should not draw that game today after being 2-0 up. I am at my wits’ end to do certain aspects. I don’t know what more I can do. It is so frustrating. It is starting to really grate with me.”