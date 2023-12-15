Crawley Town manager, Scott Lindsey, says he wants Laurence Maguire to extend his stay at the club.

The centre-back has been on loan at the League Two side since the end of August, making 16 appearances, scoring two goals. He has played 90 minutes in all but two of the games.

The defender initially joined on loan until the end of January but the Reds would like to keep him for longer. Maguire, who is Chesterfield’s current longest-serving player, came through the academy and made his debut in 2016.

He is out of contract at the end of this season and it appears his future lies elsewhere. He has made more than 160 appearances for the Blues. When Maguire moved out, Chesterfield signed fellow left-sided defender Miguel Freckleton on loan from Sheffield United.

“100% want Laurence to stay, I think it's just a case of us agreeing, Laurence agreeing and Chesterfield agreeing, and it will be done,” Lindsey told Sussex World.

“He has been outstanding for us, he's really taken that position up brilliantly, he's a very smart footballer and really understands what I want from him.”