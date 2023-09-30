'Cracker' - Chesterfield player ratings from draw against Maidenhead United

Chesterfield were held to a 1-1 draw against Maidenhead United but they remain top of the table and unbeaten in eight.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 7
He made two saves in the second-half, the first of which was a brilliant stop from Beckwith, to help earn Town a point. Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Liam Mandeville 5
A rare off day for him. He gave away possession too often and his corners and set-pieces were surprisingly poor. But he did get another assist - his 13th goal involvement in 13 games - when he picked out Jacobs on the edge of the box. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams 6
He could have released the ball quicker at times but he swept up at the back okay. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 6
It was his wayward header that led to Maidenhead's goal. That was a shame because apart from that he was solid and dealt with everything in the air. Photo: Tina Jenner