News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Will Grigg.Will Grigg.
Will Grigg.

'Cracker' - Chesterfield player ratings from draw against Maidenhead United

Chesterfield were held to a 1-1 draw against Maidenhead United but they remain top of the table and unbeaten in eight.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 30th Sep 2023, 19:15 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 19:24 BST

Here are our player ratings from the game...

He made two saves in the second-half, the first of which was a brilliant stop from Beckwith, to help earn Town a point.

1. Harry Tyrer 7

He made two saves in the second-half, the first of which was a brilliant stop from Beckwith, to help earn Town a point. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
A rare off day for him. He gave away possession too often and his corners and set-pieces were surprisingly poor. But he did get another assist - his 13th goal involvement in 13 games - when he picked out Jacobs on the edge of the box.

2. Liam Mandeville 5

A rare off day for him. He gave away possession too often and his corners and set-pieces were surprisingly poor. But he did get another assist - his 13th goal involvement in 13 games - when he picked out Jacobs on the edge of the box. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
He could have released the ball quicker at times but he swept up at the back okay.

3. Tyrone Williams 6

He could have released the ball quicker at times but he swept up at the back okay. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
It was his wayward header that led to Maidenhead's goal. That was a shame because apart from that he was solid and dealt with everything in the air.

4. Jamie Grimes 6

It was his wayward header that led to Maidenhead's goal. That was a shame because apart from that he was solid and dealt with everything in the air. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldMaidenhead United