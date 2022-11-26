Victory over the League Two outfit means the Spireites go into the hat for Monday’s third round draw.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Ross Fitzsimons 7

Joe Quigley pictured in action against AFC Wimbledon.

Another clean sheet. He did not have a save to make but was a calm head with the ball at his feet and when coming for crosses.

Jeff King 8

A solid all-round performance and another goal. Stuck to his defensive duties well and was a threat with several runs in behind the home defence. Bagged his seventh goal of the season when his cross from the right looped in. He didn’t mean it, but who cares.

Tyrone Williams 7

He had made a good start to the game but he had to come off with blurred vision after half an hour. He was visibly frustrated at not being able to come back on.

Jamie Grimes 8

A professional display from the centre-back. Created a good chance for Quigley with an acurate cross from deep. He then powered over a header from the resulting corner. He won the physical battle and was always in the right place to clear any danger.

Bailey Clements 8

A mature performance. He was neat and tidy defensively and timed his forward runs expertly. A couple of dangerous crosses deserved a better outcome.

Mike Jones 8

Running out of superlatives to describe him. He made one crucial sliding tackle in the first-half to prevent a dangerous counter. He battled hard throughout and showed his quality on the ball. Almost scored his first goal for the club with a curling effort after the break.

Liam Mandeville 7

His biggest contribution came at 0-0 when he cleared Chislett’s shot off the line when Town were briefly down to 10-men with Williams forced off. That proved vital as Chesterfield took the lead not long after. He also had a threatening shot blocked early on. Dug in.

Tom Whelan 8

Continues to impress after being given a run in the side. He showed his strength by pinching possession a couple of times in midfield and was aggressive throughout. Some of his passes caught the eye. A close runner-up for my man of the match.

Darren Oldaker 7

Floated about in midfield and knitted things together nicely. Perhaps could have moved the ball quicker at times or switched the play faster but he played his part in the win.

Armando Dobra 8

My man of the match. Set the tone early doors with some superb pressing. Scored a brilliant opener, winning possession on halfway and swapping passes with Quigley before firing in. He had the beating of his markers all afternoon and the Dons could not handle him. He’s scored in all three round of the FA Cup this season.

Joe Quigley 8

The striker had a good tussle with Wimbledon’s centre-halves and he got the better of them. He held onto the ball despite having his shirt tugged and being dragged to the floor. Grabbed a nice assist with a lovely pass into Dobra’s path. Brought a smart save from the home stopper with a header from Grimes’ cross.

Ash Palmer 8

An unexpected debut for the new signing, replacing the injured Williams. He slotted in alongside Grimes seamlessly and there were some top bits of defending when under pressure. Massive credit to him because he probably hardly knew any of his teammates.

Tim Akinola 7

Another exciting and energetic impact off the bench in the last 12 minutes. One burst forward got everyone out of their seats.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 6

Replaced Dobra on 78 minutes.

Kabongo Tshimanga N/A

