Chesterfield are in FA Cup action this weekend. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

'Could make debut' - possible Chesterfield starting line-up for Horsham FA Cup clash

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 30th Oct 2024, 10:23 BST
Chesterfield host seventh-tier side Horsham in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

The Spireites are sixth in League Two and are eight unbeaten, while the Hornets are eighth in the Isthmian Premier Division and are also eight without a loss.

Town are likely to give players returning from injury some minutes but it will still be a strong line-up as they aim to continue their good record in this competition in the last few years.

Let’s take a look at how they could start...

He has missed the last four matches with a wrist injury but he was expected to return to training this week so he could come back in all being well.

1. Ryan Boot - GK

Photo: Cameron Smith

The right-back has been out injured for a month - last playing against Doncaster Rovers - but he is another one who was set to start training properly again this week.

2. Devan Tanton - RB

Photo: Tina Jenner

The dominant centre-back has been unavailable for the last four outings because of a neck injury but if he gets good news on another scan this week then he could also return. Williams could start if not.

3. Chey Dunkley - CB

Photo: Tina Jenner

The skipper got 45 minutes - and a goal - in the second-half against Morecambe last weekend. He's had a frustrating start to the season minutes-wise but he could get a runout.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

Photo: Catherine Ivill

