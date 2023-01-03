Corby Town’s Lee Attenborough is appointed as Belper Town manager

New Belper boss Lee Attenborough.

Attenborough, who has led Corby Town to a strong position in NPL Division One Central this season, replaces Steve Kittrick who was sacked on Monday.

Club statements on both Kittrick’s departure and Attenborough’s arrival explained the thinking behind both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They read: “There had been huge criticism of the club and the team’s performance after the heavy 4-0 loss to by local rivals Matlock Town and as a consequence, the board decided that a change in direction would be the best way forward.

"The club would like to pay their thanks to Steve and Luke for their dedication in their respective roles and are genuinely saddened that their endeavours did not bring the rewards that had been expected.

"We are delighted to have attracted Lee to the club. He is a talented, young manager who lives locally to the club and has earned this chance through his managerial achievements at Corby Town and before that at Loughborough Dynamo.”

Attenborough added: “I am really excited to be given the opportunity to manage Belper Town Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My club Corby Town were made aware of an approach and after sitting down with Ian [Woodward, Belper chairman] and the directors and looking through their genuine plans for the next few years, it was obvious the club is very ambitious.