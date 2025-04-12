Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 7
A clean sheet and an important close-range save with his feet from Helm with the scoreline 1-0. Came and dealt with crosses into the box and kept his distribution simple. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Liam Mandeville 7
Assisted the second goal when his free-kick delivery was headed in by Palmer. Got away with a skewed clearance before that but Boot came to the rescue. Took a whack in a sensitive area but had the balls to continue... Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 8
A clean sheet at one end and a goal at the other. Cooler than an ice cube. Colder than Cole Palmer? Pass it on. His seven clearances was the most out of anyone. Capped a comfortable outing with a looping header for his first goal of the season. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Kyle McFadzean 7
Still short of match fitness but you can see the qualities he brings. Got away with one unfortunate slip in the box which would been very harsh. Photo: Tina Jenner
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.