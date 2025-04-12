Ryan Colclough scored in Chesterfield's 3-0 win. Picture: Tina JennerRyan Colclough scored in Chesterfield's 3-0 win. Picture: Tina Jenner
Ryan Colclough scored in Chesterfield's 3-0 win. Picture: Tina Jenner

'Cooler than an ice cube' - Chesterfield player ratings from win against Fleetwood Town

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th Apr 2025, 19:11 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 19:19 BST
Chesterfield scored thre times in the second-half as they beat Fleetwood Town 3-0 and cut the gap to the play-offs to four points.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

A clean sheet and an important close-range save with his feet from Helm with the scoreline 1-0. Came and dealt with crosses into the box and kept his distribution simple.

1. Ryan Boot 7

A clean sheet and an important close-range save with his feet from Helm with the scoreline 1-0. Came and dealt with crosses into the box and kept his distribution simple. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
Assisted the second goal when his free-kick delivery was headed in by Palmer. Got away with a skewed clearance before that but Boot came to the rescue. Took a whack in a sensitive area but had the balls to continue...

2. Liam Mandeville 7

Assisted the second goal when his free-kick delivery was headed in by Palmer. Got away with a skewed clearance before that but Boot came to the rescue. Took a whack in a sensitive area but had the balls to continue... Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
A clean sheet at one end and a goal at the other. Cooler than an ice cube. Colder than Cole Palmer? Pass it on. His seven clearances was the most out of anyone. Capped a comfortable outing with a looping header for his first goal of the season.

3. Ash Palmer 8

A clean sheet at one end and a goal at the other. Cooler than an ice cube. Colder than Cole Palmer? Pass it on. His seven clearances was the most out of anyone. Capped a comfortable outing with a looping header for his first goal of the season. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Still short of match fitness but you can see the qualities he brings. Got away with one unfortunate slip in the box which would been very harsh.

4. Kyle McFadzean 7

Still short of match fitness but you can see the qualities he brings. Got away with one unfortunate slip in the box which would been very harsh. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldFleetwood Town
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice