'Cool customer' - Chesterfield player ratings from massive win against Maidstone United
Chesterfield hammered Maidstone United 4-0 to secure third place in the National League on Saturday.
Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…
Ross Fitzsimons 7
His first clean sheet in four. Forced into one blocked save in the second-half, but other than that he had little to do.
Jeff King 7
Saw lots of the ball early on, his end product was hit-and-miss. Got a nice assist in the second-half when he chopped back on his left foot and delivered a deep cross which was volleyed in by Clements.
Ash Palmer 7
He was in the thick of the action in the first 45, including in a lot of tussles, which he mostly came out on top of. He was aggressive in those moments, getting close to Maidstone’s attackers at every opportunity. Played a part in the first goal with a neat ball into Oldaker who was in space.
Jamie Grimes 7
A cool customer. Looked very assured and led by example. Shifted the ball quickly and efficiently when it came to him. Glided through the game with minimal fuss.
Bailey Clements 8
My man of the match, just edging out Dallas. Recalled to the side in place of Maguire because they wanted to return to a more naturally attacking full-back. He was diligent in his defensive work and he capped a good all-round performance when he calmly volleyed home King's cross to make it 2-0. It was his first start since February so he deserves a lot of credit. Will he keep his place for next week?
Mike Jones 7
Another one who was recalled after having a breather out of the team. A reliable and steady head in the middle of the park. His cross for Dobra’s offside goal was a peach. His legs were saved for the last 20.
Darren Oldaker 7
An improved showing. Took care of the ball in possession and played a big part in the first goal with a sublime one-touch pass in the build-up. Came close to scoring a couple of times himself but he was denied. Encouraging.
Ryan Colclough 8
What a signing he has been. Just gets better and better. A goal and an assist. Set up the first for Dallas with a lovely weighted pass into his path, after some initial good play just seconds before. Also played a part in Clements’ goal before getting on the scoresheet himself for the fourth, which included him winning the ball back before carrying on his run and rounding the keeper for 4-0.
Liam Mandeville 7
He was his usual hard-working self, looking after the ball in tight spaces and surrounded by opposition players. Had what looked like a strong shout for a penalty when he was taken out from behind in the box but the appeals were rejected.
Armando Dobra 6
Clearly some rustiness there after missing six games with a hamstring problem but there were glimpses of his silky turns and ability to beat a man. Had a goal ruled out at 0-0 when he headed in Jones’ cross but it was offside. Got an important 60 minutes under his belt.
Andy Dallas 8
Two more goals. Clipped a good chance over the bar but responded expertly with a well controlled touch and finish into the top corner for 1-0. He was composed in front of goal again for his second. Subbed off on 75.
Paul McCallum 7
Made an instant impact off the bench with a great run and assist for Dallas’ second. Took one off the head of Clements late on but we can forgive him. A good response to being left out of the team.
Tim Akinola 6
Replaced Jones for the last 20.
Joe Quigley 7
Replace Dallas on 75 and got himself an assist when he squeezed a pass through to Colclough for 4-0.