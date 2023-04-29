'Cool customer' - Chesterfield player ratings from massive win against Maidstone United

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Ross Fitzsimons 7

His first clean sheet in four. Forced into one blocked save in the second-half, but other than that he had little to do.

Darren Oldaker in action against Maidstone United. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Jeff King 7

Saw lots of the ball early on, his end product was hit-and-miss. Got a nice assist in the second-half when he chopped back on his left foot and delivered a deep cross which was volleyed in by Clements.

Ash Palmer 7

He was in the thick of the action in the first 45, including in a lot of tussles, which he mostly came out on top of. He was aggressive in those moments, getting close to Maidstone’s attackers at every opportunity. Played a part in the first goal with a neat ball into Oldaker who was in space.

Jamie Grimes 7

A cool customer. Looked very assured and led by example. Shifted the ball quickly and efficiently when it came to him. Glided through the game with minimal fuss.

Bailey Clements 8

My man of the match, just edging out Dallas. Recalled to the side in place of Maguire because they wanted to return to a more naturally attacking full-back. He was diligent in his defensive work and he capped a good all-round performance when he calmly volleyed home King's cross to make it 2-0. It was his first start since February so he deserves a lot of credit. Will he keep his place for next week?

Mike Jones 7

Another one who was recalled after having a breather out of the team. A reliable and steady head in the middle of the park. His cross for Dobra’s offside goal was a peach. His legs were saved for the last 20.

Darren Oldaker 7

An improved showing. Took care of the ball in possession and played a big part in the first goal with a sublime one-touch pass in the build-up. Came close to scoring a couple of times himself but he was denied. Encouraging.

Ryan Colclough 8

What a signing he has been. Just gets better and better. A goal and an assist. Set up the first for Dallas with a lovely weighted pass into his path, after some initial good play just seconds before. Also played a part in Clements’ goal before getting on the scoresheet himself for the fourth, which included him winning the ball back before carrying on his run and rounding the keeper for 4-0.

Liam Mandeville 7

He was his usual hard-working self, looking after the ball in tight spaces and surrounded by opposition players. Had what looked like a strong shout for a penalty when he was taken out from behind in the box but the appeals were rejected.

Armando Dobra 6

Clearly some rustiness there after missing six games with a hamstring problem but there were glimpses of his silky turns and ability to beat a man. Had a goal ruled out at 0-0 when he headed in Jones’ cross but it was offside. Got an important 60 minutes under his belt.

Andy Dallas 8

Two more goals. Clipped a good chance over the bar but responded expertly with a well controlled touch and finish into the top corner for 1-0. He was composed in front of goal again for his second. Subbed off on 75.

Paul McCallum 7

Made an instant impact off the bench with a great run and assist for Dallas’ second. Took one off the head of Clements late on but we can forgive him. A good response to being left out of the team.

Tim Akinola 6

Replaced Jones for the last 20.

Joe Quigley 7