The 54-year-old, who achieved great success in his first spell at the club, was confirmed as the new manager on Thursday morning.

Talks had been ongoing for a couple of weeks and Croot told the DT that everyone is ‘delighted’ to get the deal done and bring the fan favourite back to the Blues.

“Paul has got a special feeling for the club,” Croot said. “Over the last few years, and certainly while I have been in this post, I have kept in regular contact with Paul and his passion for the club comes through. That is really what has got it over the line for us.

Paul Cook is back at the Spireites.

"We hope Paul coming in will help get over the line this season and get us promoted.

"I think when I first contacted him I did not think it would be possible but, as I say, Paul has helped us make it possible because it is his feeling for the club. Paul wants to be here, that is the bottom line.

"There was a willingness from both sides to try and make it work and thankfully we have done, which is great for the club. Throughout the negotiations, the only thing that everybody wanted, Paul included, was what is actually best for the club. That is key but that is not always the case. Paul was keen to ensure it was right for the club and that was the thing that really unlocked the door for us really.

"He has said how excited he is and how he wants to get started."

Given his strong reputation, Cook’s willingness to manage in non-league will come as a surprise to many.

"I don’t think Paul would have come into this league for any other club, that’s for sure,” Croot continued.

"Am I surprised? No because I know the feeling that he has got for our club.

"I think he has come back because he knows the club, loves the club and wants to be back here.

"When we were talking to him we drifted off into talking about the great games that we had.

"One of the first things he asked me the other day was ‘how many fans did we take to Stockport?’

"It is really exciting times.”

The contract length has not been made public but Croot revealed to the DT that it is ‘not short-term.’

"It is one that we are both happy with,” he said. “We have agreed a length of contract that we are both happy with that will help us see the project through here. It is not short-term, it is not something lasting a few weeks or whatever. We have got a project here to rebuild the club and that is very much what we want to do and Paul wants to do so that is what we are going to work to do together.”

Danny Webb, who has been in temporary charge since James Rowe’s departure, will be staying at the club and working alongside Cook.

Croot said: "Paul will just be working with Danny at the moment. There are no plans to bring in any other coaching staff at this stage. I know there have been rumours that might be the case but certainly not at the moment there will be no coaching staff coming in with him, no.

"Paul is happy to work with Danny and he feels he will add value to it rather than making wholesale changes I think.

"Myself and the board were keen for Danny to stay. Danny has stepped in during a difficult situation, he has galvanised the players and the players have without doubt done their bit with tremendous performances.

"Paul is a winner. He knows how to get promotion. He brings experience and, alongside Danny, who is a really good, young manager and has proven that over the last few weeks, I think we have got the best of both.

"Paul is infectious, he is a great character to have around, he has vast experience and I know that he will help the players.”

The appointment of Cook, a manager who has won league titles with the Spireites, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic, just shows the ambition of the board, Croot says.

He explained: "I think it is a massive coup to be able to get Paul back into the club. We know he is wanted by other clubs and he has been wanted by other clubs but he has chosen us because he wants to come here. He wants to see a project through and he is excited to be back and we are excited to have him.

"I think it sends a message to the fans that we are committed and that we are trying to get promoted back to the EFL and I think it sends out a message to the wider world of the intent we have got.”

Croot also said that any discussions about Cook adding to the squad is one for ‘further down the line.’

"At the moment, Paul is certainly keen to work with the players we have got,” he said. “I don’t think there is any rush to change anything. What we have got at the moment is working, I think the players deserve a chance before we start bringing others in.”

Cook’s appointment follows the departure of James Rowe, who left by mutual consent amid allegations of misconduct.