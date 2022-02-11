Cook’s return to the Spireites as manager was confirmed on Thursday morning.

Webb, who took Friday’s pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Weymouth on Saturday, said: "I think we have seen already there is a big lift around the place.

"The place has been buzzing recently anyway and then this has given everyone an even bigger lift.

Danny Webb.

"I think it is potentially a statement to other teams in the league that we want to get over the line.

"It is a good chance for me as a young coach to try and learn on my journey and learn from someone who is far more experienced and has managed a lot more games than me.

“That is something I am looking forward to, picking up points and listening and learning along the way and ultimately I want to keep enjoying my days at work and the one or two days that the manager has been here so far that has been happening.

"He is here now to really push us on and win the league.”

Webb oversaw two wins and a draw from his three matches as caretaker manager and he will be staying on to work alongside Cook.

He told the DT: "I want to be at this football club long-term, I am really at home here as a place and at the football club.

"I certainly would not have wanted to go anywhere.

"I want to carry on playing a big part in getting that promotion.

"He (Cook) has asked for my advice and the other staff’s advice and he has been really great, he has really listened and valued everyone’s opinions."

Cook has already said he will not be making any immediate big changes.

"As time goes on, I think any changes will be gradual,” Webb added.

"We are up near the top so he does not want to come in and change too much.