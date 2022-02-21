The midfielder was on the receiving end of bad tackle towards the end of Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against Solihull Moors and was stretchered off.

Speaking to the local media for the first time since his appointment, manager Paul Cook said on Monday morning: "At the minute we don’t think it is a break, we think it is ligament damage, but I don’t want to comment on stuff I am not 100 per cent sure about.

"Until we get the full diagnosis we won't be commenting as much as we should.

Jak McCourt was stretchered off against Solihull Moors on Saturday.

"It was obviously not a good injury for Jak which is so disappointing.

“It does not look very good as we speak."

McCourt’s injury meant Town finished the game with nine men after Curtis Weston was sent off in the first-half for an off-the-ball incident.

Weston has since apologised on social media.

Cook said: "The incidents are the incidents, they are what they are.

"It is totally out of character for Curtis, that is 100 per cent what we are all in agreement of.

"But it has happened now and we have to move on to the Wrexham game.

“In the last week we have probably had more disappointment in a week than we have had in the rest of the season so we have to learn to manage that disappointment.”

Saturday was Cook’s first home game since being appointed and he was welcomed back by a crowd of more than 7,000.

The Blues led two-nil but went on to lose the match after Weston’s red card, the second sending off for Chesterfield in the last three matches, and Cook says that needs to improve.

Giving his thoughts on the defeat, he added: “Very disappointed with the outcome after having the start that we had.

"You have put yourselves in a position to very much win the game.

"Obviously the sending off has had a massive contribution towards the outcome.