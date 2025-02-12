Tyrone Williams has spoken honestly about the reason why he decided not to have an operation on his shoulder.

The defender has been at Chesterfield for more than three years after joining from Solihull Moors for a fee in November 2021. The 30-year-old has made 85 appearances in that time, helping the club win the National League title last season.

The centre-back had waited patiently for his chance this campaign before starting four successive matches in November and December. However, he had some bad luck when he landed awkwardly on his shoulder in a 2-0 away win at Carlisle United and was sidelined for the next seven fixtures.

The medical results showed that he had dislocated his shoulder and he had to weigh up whether to have an operation and be out for months or let it heal without surgery and be back sooner. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, it was a big decision to make.

When asked by 1866 Sport about the reason for not having an operation, he replied: “The reason for it is probably because I’m out of contract and I need to start! I just wanted to be back and help the lads out and try to win games. The state of my shoulder, it’s feeling very good, to be fair.”

Williams returned from the injury earlier this month and has put in two impressive performances alongside Jamie Grimes, who like his defensive partner is also out of contract in the summer. With fellow defenders Kyle McFadzean, Chey Dunkley and Harvey Araujo all injured for lengthy periods of time, it presents the pair with an opportunity to earn themselves new deals and get Chesterfield in the hunt for promotion.

Williams, who was born in Birmingham, is set to have a lot of friends and family watching him on Saturday when the Spireites travel to nearby Walsall, who are currently the league leaders but are without a win in five.