Chesterfield have got 16 players out of contract in the summer.Chesterfield have got 16 players out of contract in the summer.
Chesterfield have got 16 players out of contract in the summer.

Contract status of each Chesterfield player in 2025 as 16 big decisions loom

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:17 GMT
Chesterfield have got as many as 16 players out of contract this summer.

Manager Paul Cook has spoken about how this January transfer window is a ‘big one’ for the club, but not necessarily for the number of players they are going to sign, but more because he doesn’t want them to make short-sighted decisions which could come back to haunt them later down the line.

Anyway, let’s take a look at the contract status of each current player, and don’t forget to let us know what you think on social media...

Summer 2025.

1. Ryan Boot

Summer 2025. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
Summer 2025.

2. Branden Horton

Summer 2025. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Summer 2025 (club has option to extend)

3. Lewis Gordon

Summer 2025 (club has option to extend) Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Summer 2025.

4. Jamie Grimes

Summer 2025. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldPaul Cook
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice