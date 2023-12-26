News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield lost 2-0 at Solihull Moors on Boxing Day. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)Chesterfield lost 2-0 at Solihull Moors on Boxing Day. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
'Constant threat' - Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to Solihull Moors

Chesterfield failed to score for the first time this season as they lost 2-0 at Solihull Moors on Boxing Day.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Dec 2023, 19:42 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 19:48 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Left exposed by those in front of him for both goals. A spectator in the second-half as Town totally dominated. Kicking was off the mark. Photo: Tina Jenner

His first league start in more than two months and it was an encouraging return. Tidy on the ball, bombed on more in the second-half and delivered some dangerous crosses, went close with a volley in each half and had a shout for a penalty rejected. He was in the thick of the action. Photo: Tina Jenner

Didn't do much wrong. Dealt with most things that came his way and went about his business with no fuss. Photo: Tina Jenner

A good performance but he let himself down with the needless late sending off which was uncharacteristic for him. He will face a suspension now. Photo: Tina Jenner

