Chesterfield failed to score for the first time this season as they lost 2-0 at Solihull Moors on Boxing Day.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 6
Left exposed by those in front of him for both goals. A spectator in the second-half as Town totally dominated. Kicking was off the mark. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King 7
His first league start in more than two months and it was an encouraging return. Tidy on the ball, bombed on more in the second-half and delivered some dangerous crosses, went close with a volley in each half and had a shout for a penalty rejected. He was in the thick of the action. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 7
Didn't do much wrong. Dealt with most things that came his way and went about his business with no fuss. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 6
A good performance but he let himself down with the needless late sending off which was uncharacteristic for him. He will face a suspension now. Photo: Tina Jenner