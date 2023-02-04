Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...

Lucas Covolan 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He didn’t have many saves to make, although he did make a great one at 0-0, but minutes later he spilled Ilesanmi’s shot and Rees tapped in. It was a shame because he was looking confident with catches and with the ball at his feet.

Chesterfield lost 1-0 at Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Ryheem Sheckleford 7

Handed his first league start since October and he impressed. Defensively sound and got forward at every opportunity. He put the ball on a plate for Quigley in the second-half but the striker blazed over. Subbed off.

Ash Palmer 8

A rock at the back. Battled hard throughout and put his body on the line. Like Grimes, he was excellent in the air.

Jamie Grimes 8

Boreham put a lot of balls into the box and he dealt with everything. He was dominant in the air and put in a commanding, aggressive performance. Came close to scoring in both halves, one header was tipped over by Ashmore and another hit a post and bounced back out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Branden Horton 7

Given his chance in the starting line-up and did his bit at both ends of the pitch. One particular block on the goal-line kept it at 0-0. He also had a well-struck volley, which was heading on target, blocked.

Darren Oldaker 7

Drifted in and out of the game but caught the eye with some silky dribbles and passes. He had a dangerous shot blocked following a well-worked corner routine in the first-half. Subbed off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Banks 7

He was one of four changes to the starting line-up and it was an all action display from him. He showed good leadership at times, had shots on goal, one which drew a diving low save from Ashmore, and he put a foot in when needed.

Armando Dobra 5

Played on the right of the three attacking midfielders but it wasn’t his day. He had one shot well saved in the opening stages but other than that he did get much joy out of Boreham;s physical and towering defenders. Booked for ‘diving’ when he went over in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Mandeville 6

Played centrally rather than out wide and he had some great chances but was denied by Ashmore’s heroics. The keeper spread himself brilliantly to deny him from a couple of yards out with the goal gaping. He then saved from him one-on-one after the break. Played well but didn’t take his chances.

Ryan Colclough 7

A real livewire. His early deflected cross brought a smart save from Ashmore and he late dragged a shot inches wide after leaving his marker for dead with a classy turn. Kept trying to make things happen but ran out of steam towards the end. Subbed off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Quigley 5

Had a good old fashioned physical battle with ex-Spireite Will Evans. But sadly the ball didn’t stick too often when it went up to him. And he missed a great chance to equalise from close-range but he blazed over.

Tim Akinola N/A

Came on for Oldaker in the last 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesurun Uchegbulam N/A

Replaced Colclough in the final stages.

Jeff King N/A