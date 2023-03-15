Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Ross Fitzsimons 8

A first clean sheet in seven. He was protected well by those in front of him but he once again played the sweeper keeper role smartly including cutting out one dangerous through-ball in the first-half.

Jeff King.

Jeff King 8

Recalled to the side in place of Sheckleford. Went down injured for a few minutes after colliding with Ilunga in the first-half but he was able to continue. An all-action display from the full-back who was a threat going forward.

Ash Palmer 9

A colossal at the back after returning to the line-up. A proper no-nonsense performance with first contacts, headers and tackles, including one superb last-ditch challenge just before half-time, all won. Determined, gritty and physical throughout.

Jamie Grimes 8

Like Palmer the centre-back hardly put a foot wrong. Sound positioning and cleared his lines well. One goal-line clearance just before half-time was vital and it summed his performance up.

Laurence Maguire 8

Just went about his business quietly and calmly. Composed on the ball and won his individual battles.

Ollie Banks 7

Back in the side and he put a whole-hearted performance. A few of his passes were off the mark in the first-half and he may be disappointed not to have scored when presented with one good chance which he struck wide. He came close to finding the net a couple more times after the break after busting a gut to get into the box.

Mike Jones 8

Another one who came back into the side and did his job really well. Made some key interceptions and won the midfield battle. Subbed off late on.

Liam Mandeville 9

My man of the match. He won the penalty for the first goal after he was clipped in the box and he made it 0-2 from close-range for his sixth goal of the season. He created numerous other good chances as well and popped up everywhere.

Andrew Dallas 8

Scored his first goal for the club when he finished Colclough’s cross at the near post to make it 0-3. Swept an early chance over the ball. Provided an exciting spark and an injection of pace in the final third. Replaced on 65.

Ryan Colclough 8

Scored a sublime 35-yard chip to make it four goals in five games and grabbed an assist for Dallas with a low cross. Continues to impress.

Paul McCallum 7

Scored a penalty, his second in as many matches, to put Town 1-0 up. Unfortunately hobbled off with an ankle injury not long after.

Joe Quigley 8

Replaced McCallum just before half-time and had a hand in the second and third goals. Had a good chance himself to pull the trigger but he delayed.

Darren Oldaker 7

Came on for Dallas and kept things ticking over nicely in the middle of the park.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 8