'Collapse in form' - lowdown on Chesterfield's next National League opponents Bromley

With that in mind, we decided to take a closer look at what Saturday’s opposition have to offer.

Known as the Ravens, Bromley have become a recent fixture of the play-off picture in England’s fifth division, and this year has been no different.

They found themselves fourth in the league going into Boxing Day, with the work of manager Andy Woodman not going unnoticed as he was linked with higher division moves.

Bromley boss Andy Woodman.

It was reported at one point that a deal had been struck for him to become the new Hartlepool United boss, though this would turn out to not be the case. February would see Gillingham come calling, but talks between the two would result in nothing.

This season has also seen Bromley make it to the final of the FA Trophy, where they will face Wrexham at Wembley.

Their league form has suffered since the end of January however, having only won just once since then – this coming in a 2-0 victory away at Eastleigh earlier this month.

This collapse in form has seen the London side fall out of the play-offs entirely, and they now reside in 11th place, 13 points away from seventh-placed Grimsby.

More recent form has seen them pick up one win, two draws and two losses from their last five games, leaving them 17th in the form table.

They scored a late equaliser against Aldershot Town in midweek to rescue a point.

In the reverse of Saturday’s fixture, Chesterfield and Bromley played out an entertaining 2-2 at the Technique Stadium back in September.

Michael Cheek gave the visitors the lead in the 36th minute through a penalty, but George Carline would equalise just two minutes later with a sweetly hit effort from the edge of the area just two minutes later.

Manny Oyeleke put Town ahead again in the 71st minute, but it would be a second Cheek effort in the 96th minute that would pinch a point for his side.

It is hard to look beyond the aforementioned Cheek as Bromley’s man to look out for in this one due to his goalscoring record, despite currently being on a run of 11 games without a goal.

Having been the top scorer in the National League last season, he is currently on 16 for this campaign.

He also boasts an impressive record against the Spireites, having scored six goals in seven games against them, with five of those coming in a Bromley shirt.

In terms of their home record, Bromley have the tenth best record, with ten wins, five draws and four defeats so far.