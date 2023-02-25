Colclough commends “solid performance” from Chesterfield in Oldham defeat and looks ahead to Wrexham away

The winger, who signed for Chesterfield from Altrincham in January, was named as man of the match by the fans today.

He impressed going forward and said that, despite the result, the team played well and created a glut of chances.

“To be honest, I don’t think there’s a lot going wrong if you look at the performance today. If they don’t score, you look at it and think they’ve had one chance and it was a good defensive performance from them.

Colclough said that, despite the result, there were positives to take from Chesterfield’s performance.

“If you look at us, we’ve had I don’t know how many chances – well into double figures. I think we were solid today, we played some really good football and created a lot of chances.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to put the ball into the net, whether it comes off someone or bobbles in, it just needs to go into the net. It’s about the points on the board – we can create as many chances as you like, but I’d rather have one chance and win the game 1-0 if I’m being honest.”

He added that he would happily have swapped his man of the match award for what would have been a vital three points for the Spireites.

“I’ve got man of the match, but it’s a bit bittersweet – I’d rather us win and me not be man of the match. It’s nice to be appreciated by the fans but I’d have much preferred the three points today.”

Colclough praised the depth of the squad and the spirit in the dressing room – as well as the warm welcome he has received after making the move from Greater Manchester.

“The lads, fans and everybody at the club have welcomed me and my family with open arms, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I think it’s showing on the pitch and if we start getting those wins everybody is going to be happy.

“The balance and depth of the squad are very good and that really helps to push everyone on in the dressing room. It’s a great dressing room, and when we maybe get that scruffy win, I’m sure we’ll go on a good, long run.”

Looking forward to Tuesday’s tie against Wrexham, Colclough said that the Spireites’ style of play will be better suited to a game in which the Welsh side are sure to come forward and try to stamp their authority on proceedings.

“If we go there and beat them, everybody looks at that and says it’s a massive victory. I think it suits us a little bit more playing against the likes of Wrexham and Notts County.