Clowne win Alma Cup battle while Brampton hit eight
There was some Alma Cup action as Clowne Wanderers put an end to Spartans cup dream, by beating them 3-0 at Clune Street.
HKL TWO table toppers Rangers put Dronfield Wanderers to the sword in the Alma, Ricky Machin and Joe Robb both scoring twice, Trystan Brown and Jordan Varnum once as they won 6-2, Jamie Cameron and Jamie Lawson netting for the losers.
In HKL TWO, Staveley Town took on Brampton Victoria who won 8-3. Luke Manlove hit four, Ollie Dawson three for Victoria, Ben Burrell adding the other.
In THREE, Whitwell and Clay Cross Utd drew 3-3, Danny Stevenson scoring twice, Tom Galley once for Whitwell, Chris Hooper, Brad Galliford and Brad Walker for Utd.
Green Utd remain two points adrift of FOUR leaders John Pye after a 3-3 draw with Woodthorpe Inn, while Creswell Barnett Reserves edged out Rose and Crown Brampton 2-1.
In FIVE, Badger FC thrashed hapless Town FC 13-1. Aaron Fairs hit a treble, Ollie Newton two, Kyle Gaunt, Charlie Kipling, Connor Petrillo, Luke Scott, Matt Wood and Adam Newton one. Dronfield beat Wingfield White Hart 4-1 whilst Spartans Reserves recorded a 4-3 win over Tupton.