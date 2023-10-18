'Close call' - Chesterfield predicted line-up for visit of managerless Gateshead

Chesterfield return to league action on Saturday when they host managerless Gateshead.
Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up for this one...
1. Harry Tyrer - GK
He should be back between the sticks after being rested in the FA Cup. Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Jeff King - RB
Part of a back four which kept two successive clean sheets in the league. He was an unused sub against Kettering. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams - CB
There's not a lot to choose between him and Palmer at the moment. Palmer played really well against Bromley but then missed out against Boreham Wood due to illness, a match that Williams was a rock in. It could be either of them to be fair. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes - CB
He was rested against Kettering, the first time he has not started a game since last December. Photo: Tina Jenner