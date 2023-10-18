News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield host Gateshead this weekend.
'Close call' - Chesterfield predicted line-up for visit of managerless Gateshead

Chesterfield return to league action on Saturday when they host managerless Gateshead.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:06 BST

Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up for this one...

He should be back between the sticks after being rested in the FA Cup.

1. Harry Tyrer - GK

He should be back between the sticks after being rested in the FA Cup.

Part of a back four which kept two successive clean sheets in the league. He was an unused sub against Kettering.

2. Jeff King - RB

Part of a back four which kept two successive clean sheets in the league. He was an unused sub against Kettering.

There's not a lot to choose between him and Palmer at the moment. Palmer played really well against Bromley but then missed out against Boreham Wood due to illness, a match that Williams was a rock in. It could be either of them to be fair.

3. Tyrone Williams - CB

There's not a lot to choose between him and Palmer at the moment. Palmer played really well against Bromley but then missed out against Boreham Wood due to illness, a match that Williams was a rock in. It could be either of them to be fair.

He was rested against Kettering, the first time he has not started a game since last December.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

He was rested against Kettering, the first time he has not started a game since last December.

