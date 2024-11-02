Chesterfield beat Horsham 3-1 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.placeholder image
Chesterfield beat Horsham 3-1 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

'Clinical' - our Chesterfield player ratings from FA Cup win against Horsham

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 19:19 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 20:55 BST
Will Grigg scored two goals as Chesterfiel beat Horsham 3-1 in the FA Cup first round.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Denied a clean sheet by Dickson's late goal which was a shame. He hadn't been called into action much before that but he mopped up and was commanding from corners.

1. Max Thompson 6

Denied a clean sheet by Dickson's late goal which was a shame. He hadn't been called into action much before that but he mopped up and was commanding from corners. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
His first start in more than a month after recovering from injury and he marked his return with an assist for the opener, crossing smartly for Grigg, and got 55 minutes under his belt.

2. Devan Tanton 7

His first start in more than a month after recovering from injury and he marked his return with an assist for the opener, crossing smartly for Grigg, and got 55 minutes under his belt. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
A steady head at the back, with his intelligent positioning allowing him to sweep away any threats in and around his own box. As we have seen many times this season, he was not shy in getting forward and joining in attacks.

3. Tom Naylor 7

A steady head at the back, with his intelligent positioning allowing him to sweep away any threats in and around his own box. As we have seen many times this season, he was not shy in getting forward and joining in attacks. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Paul Cook stuck with him despite being taken off at half-time at Morecambe. He moved the ball around at the back smoothly and battled away in the duels. Any little mistakes were soon rectified. There will be tougher tests to come.

4. Harvey Araujo 7

Paul Cook stuck with him despite being taken off at half-time at Morecambe. He moved the ball around at the back smoothly and battled away in the duels. Any little mistakes were soon rectified. There will be tougher tests to come. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldHorshamWill Grigg
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice