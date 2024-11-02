'Clinical' - our Chesterfield player ratings from FA Cup win against Horsham

Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Max Thompson 6
Denied a clean sheet by Dickson's late goal which was a shame. He hadn't been called into action much before that but he mopped up and was commanding from corners. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Devan Tanton 7
His first start in more than a month after recovering from injury and he marked his return with an assist for the opener, crossing smartly for Grigg, and got 55 minutes under his belt. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tom Naylor 7
A steady head at the back, with his intelligent positioning allowing him to sweep away any threats in and around his own box. As we have seen many times this season, he was not shy in getting forward and joining in attacks. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Harvey Araujo 7
Paul Cook stuck with him despite being taken off at half-time at Morecambe. He moved the ball around at the back smoothly and battled away in the duels. Any little mistakes were soon rectified. There will be tougher tests to come. Photo: Tina Jenner