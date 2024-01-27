Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Berry put the Spireites ahead after just four minutes with a beautiful curling finish off the underside of the crossbar.

Joe Quigley scored with his first touch just seconds after coming on in the second-half to double Town’s lead before fellow substitute Armando Dobra blasted in another brilliant goal.

With Bromley losing at AFC Fylde, it means the Spireites are 16 points clear at the top of the table and they still have two games in hand. Although nobody will be getting carried away, it is looking increasingly likely that the Blues will be playing in League Two next season and ending their six-year stay in the National League.

Joe Quigley scored with his first touch in Chesterfield's 3-0 win. Picture: Tina Jenner

Incredibly, this was their 18th successive home win in all competitions which is a club record. These three goals also take them to a magnificent 72 bagged in the league.

Southend are a good side and they had some chances in the first-half, but they failed to take them, unlike the clinical hosts, and they ended up paying the price.

Manager Paul Cook freshened up the starting line-up from the midweek win against Woking with Ryheem Sheckleford, Bailey Clements, Michael Jacobs and Berry replacing Jeff King, Branden Horton, Ollie Banks and Dobra. Sheckleford came back in after recovering from a shin injury, Clements was making his first Spireites start of the season after being recalled from his loan at Eastleigh, while Berry was given a chance to impress from the start rather than off the bench.

Southend, who beat Chesterfield in the reverse fixture at Roots Hall, had not played for two weeks after having three successive fixtures postponed. Although the Shrimpers’ takeover has not officially been completed, the consortium has invested money into the playing squad, allowing manager Kevin Maher to bring in some reinforcements. Without their 10-point deduction, Southend, who had the best defensive record in the division before kick-off, would be in the play-offs so their mid-table position is a bit false.

In an entertaining and open first-half, it was Southend who threatened first but Gus Scott-Morriss’ acrobatic attempt went wide.

But it was Town who took the lead on four minutes when Berry played a smart one-two with Darren Oldaker before brilliantly curling into the top corner via the underside of the crossbar from the edge of the box.

The Shrimpers were denied an instant equaliser when Tyrone Williams did ever so well to clear an effort from Marcus Dackers off the line.

Back down the other end, in what would have been another goal of the season contender, Clements, Jacobs and Liam Mandeville linked-up with some eye-catching one-touch football before Berry’s curling strike was blocked. There were appeals for handball, but they were ignored by referee Garreth Rhodes.

To end a breathtaking first 20 minutes, Scott-Morriss headed over from Wes Fonguck’s cross for the visitors.

Just before the half-hour mark, Dackers had a big chance to level the score when he was slipped in one-on-one but his tame effort was straight at Harry Tyrer.

As the half went on, both teams had attacks break down in key moments on a very bobbly surface, but it was Chesterfield who were ahead at the break against a good Southend side.

Southend had most of the possession early in the second-half, but Chesterfield almost doubled the hosts’ lead but Will Grigg could not quite reach Clements’ inviting low cross following a good counter-attack.

Just after the hour, Jack Bridge struck a free-kick over the bar, as the game remained in the balance.

With 16 minutes remaining Quigley scored with his first touch just seconds after coming for Grigg to put Town 2-0 up.

And fellow substitute Dobra grabbed a superb third when he played a one-two with Jacobs before driving into the box and firing into the top corner.

Chesterfield continue to sail clear at the top.

Chesterfield: Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs (Banks, 84), Berry (Dobra, 66); Grigg (Quigley, 73).