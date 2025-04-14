Clayton proud of Matlock Town players after big win

Adam Clayton was proud of his players' efforts on Saturday at Hyde.

​Adam Clayton was proud of his Matlock Town players’ efforts after they produced a fine display to win 4-0 at Hyde United on Saturday.

The Gladiators remain in the relegation zone thanks to those above them also winning, making the three points gained as well as the boost to Matlock’s goal difference all the more important.

​And Clayton was delighted with how his players had responded to the disappointment of the home defeat to Morpeth Town a week earlier.

He said: “It was a really, really good away performance at a good team.

"Hyde started really well and kept the ball for a spell but we had a plan with how to deal with it and I thought once we got to grips with the game I thought we were exceptional.

"We’ve gone ahead in every game we’ve played so far [since Clayton took over] and the only way other teams have got back in it is through us making mistakes, so that performance today excites me but it’s been there and the only difference between that and the others is scoring that second goal which calms us down a little bit and gives us the impetus to regroup and go again.”

Matlock now go into the Easter weekend where they will take on two sides hoping to gain promotion in the next few weeks.

Worksop Town visit on Saturday, with a play-off place already secured but with them battling with Stockton Town and Guiseley to secure second place which would guarantee a home game in both the semi-finals and then the final should they make it.

On Easter Monday, Matlock then go to Ilkeston who, going into the Saturday games, sit four points outside the play-off places and who will be aiming to keep themselves in with a shout of making the top five depending on how Ashton United fare, the Tameside outfit currently fifth.

Clayton said: “If the other teams above us go and win every game, they win every game, there’s nothing I can do to affect the performance of those around us.

"I believe we can win the next three games and we might have to. Worksop have lost their last two games but they’re a very strong team and they’ve been at the top end of the league for the whole season really, so of course it’s a big test but it’s on our own patch after a good win so we’re happy and ready to go.”