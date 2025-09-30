​Clayton proud of Matlock players despite FA Cup loss

Adam Clayton took heart from his team's efforts.

​Adam Clayton praised his Matlock Town side’s efforts despite an FA Cup exit last weekend.

The Gladiators lost 1-0 at Hyde United in a game where few things went their way – key striker Conor Washington withdrawn injured just 20 minutes in and then midfielder Tom Elliott sent off just before half-time.

But Clayton didn’t apportion too much in the way of blame toward his players for the defeat.

He said: “There were a few things that went against the flow of the game for us, in particular Conor Washington having to come off and the sending off, but I’m very proud of the players because they didn’t let any of the nonsense that was going on in terms of the decision-making by the referee affect them.

"They carried on, gave it everything and really tried to get back in the game once we’d gone a goal down.

"I think we deserved an equaliser at the end because for the last 20 minutes we were much the better team and Hyde were hacking at clearances and panicking because we were in the ascendancy with ten men.

"So I’m proud of them for never stopping but ultimately being down to ten men for such a long period of time didn’t help and we were done by one long ball over the top for their goal.”

Elliott’s red card came following an off-the-ball incident although video evidence suggests the Matlock man did little wrong prior to being sent off.

Clayton said: “It’s not a yellow card, not a red card – the referee was influenced by a lot of noise and made the decision.

"It’s a tough job but in FA Cup game when you're so close to getting somewhere, could it be better? Even so, my team still didn’t deserve to lose the game."

Matlock were due to go to Bridlington Town on Tuesday night, after this week’s Mercury went to press, before two home games follow against Brighouse Town on Saturday and then Hallam next Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Matlock added winger Tyree Wilson to their squad this week, the former Derby County, Ilkeston, Quorn and Kettering Town man having signed from Barwell.

