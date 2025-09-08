​Clayton pleased by Matlock form after fourth win in a row

Adam Clayton has overseen four straight wins. Photo: Michael South.

​Matlock Town boss Adam Clayton feels his side are getting better with each game as they continued their winning run last weekend.

The Gladiators have now won four on the bounce in all competitions and progressed in the FA Trophy on Saturday with a 3-0 win at home to Grimsby Borough.

And Clayton said the display emulated that at Consett four days earlier when Matlock ran out 3-1 winners in the league.

He said: “It was another really good performance, possibly better than the other night. I’d said to the players that the one thing the home fans haven’t seen yet is the sort of intensity we showed on Tuesday night and to go and show it to them, and to be fair I thought we did for large periods of the game.

"The opposition were good and tried to move the ball around and play the game in the right way, but in the end I think we were physically too strong and once we got hold of the game, some of the football we played was really pleasing.

"So it’s been a great fortnight for us and it’s all about standards now and mentality and being ruthless and remembering that feeling in the dressing room is a really good feeling and it’s why you’re in the business.”

Attention now turns to a different cup competition this weekend as Matlock host Carlton Town in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

Carlton also play at step four but in the NPL Division One Midlands, and have faced Matlock a number of times in the past in both league and cup.

And Clayton wants to see more of the same from his side.

He said: “We’ve got a free midweek so it’ll be good to get the lads in for a couple of training sessions to work on things rather than having another game.

"Whether it’s league or cup, our aim is to keep building the team ethos and mentality and keep winning games.”

Providing the Carlton game doesn’t require a replay, Matlock will then make the long trip to north of Newcastle to take on Ashington next Tuesday night.

FA Trophy progress means the home game with Pontefract Collieries will now need a new date, while the trip to Bridlington Town will now take place on Tuesday, September 30.​