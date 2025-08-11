​Clayton keen to take positives from opening day draw

Matlock's Conor Washington is beaten in the air at a corner during Saturday's draw. Photo: James Bolton.

​Matlock Town boss Adam Clayton felt Saturday’s opening day draw with Bradford (Park Avenue) was a fair outcome – but that he expects things to come together for his side quickly.

​The 0-0 stalemate saw neither side create many chances as both defences held firm.

And Clayton said afterwards that he was pleased with the work-rate shown by his team.

He said: “I said to the lads not to be disappointed with the result but that they could be frustrated with it.

"It was two teams not wanting to lose or give an inch, and I think there were 11 players on each team really trying hard for who they play for.

"So it was tough. My message to the players was whether we can get a pass off in that sort of noise that was going on but it was hard, it was 100mph for long spells, but my challenge would be whether we can trust ourselves to settle it down and get the game on our terms.

"I don’t think Bradford threatened us aside from the shot from half way right on half-time, whereas we had a few chances but nothing clear cut and I think we played a non-league game that was rough, tough and were better at that version of it than our opponents who were good at it as well.

"We know we can be better on the ball but we’ve competed with one of the strongest sides in the division.

"I felt comfortable in the game and that we were the team that was going to nick it if anyone was going to, but it’s a clean sheet, a point on the board and in three games’ time if we do what we want to do it’s a good point and it adds to the tally.”

Matlock were back in action on Tuesday night when they went to Lincoln United, after this week’s Mercury went to press.

They then turn to FA Cup action this weekend with a visit to Mickleover FC in the preliminary round, to face a side who were also relegated from the NPL Premier to step four last season but who now play in the parallel Midlands Division.

Next Tuesday night, Matlock will return home to take on Garforth Town in the league.

Clayton added: “I want to win every game and we’re capable of winning every game but it’s up to us to make sure we turn up and do so.”