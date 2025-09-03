Clayton delighted with Matlock Town form

Adam Clayton praised his side after their third straight win. Photo: Michael South.

Adam Clayton was delighted with how his Matlock Town side dominated their 3-1 win at Consett on Tuesday night for what was their third victory on the bounce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having fallen behind early on, Matlock took control to comfortably take all three points with what was their most complete performance of the campaign so far.

And Clayton felt it was a big step forwards for his team.

He said: “It was really good. We started OK but again got the jab of falling behind but from that moment on I felt we were the superior team and deserved the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t think Consett had too many chances over the course of the game but in fairness it kicked us into gear and we really grabbed control of the game from that minute and didn’t look back.

"The start of the season for us was OK – obviously you want to win every game but we’ve only lost one and are starting to string our wins together, the team is getting to know each other, relationships are growing, as is the way we want to play within the group. Tonight was the closest thing to how we see the group moving forward.”

Clayton was also pleased with how his Matlock Town side negotiated a potential FA Cup banana skin on Saturday.

​The Gladiators overcame step five opponents Bottesford Town 4-1 in the first qualifying round, although the teams were level at 1-1 at half-time before Matlock took full control in the second-half.

And Clayton said it was a professional job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I said to the lads that this game we love is here to test us and after starting well and dominating most of the first-half, scoring a goal, we got pegged back which can happen in the FA Cup.

"So the dressing room was a little bit stressed at half-time but we managed to calm it down and keep the players positive, and I think the second-half was one of the best we’ve played this season.

"It’s been the case in quite a few games that we should have been out of sight by half-time and we’ve not quite killed teams off when we’re dominant, so it was good to see us do that eventually.”

The win sets up a second qualifying round against Carlton Town, who play at the same level as Matlock but in the NPL Division One Midlands. They include former Matlock players, brothers Nat and Kieren Watson, in their squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attention now turns to the FA Trophy on Saturday, as Division One East rivals Grimsby Borough head to the Proctor Cars Stadium for a match that will be decided on the day.

*Matlock Town confirmed on Monday that striker Montel Gibson has joined National League North side Hereford FC on loan for the rest of the season.

Gibson has scored four times this season but is believed to be struggling with the travelling involved for training and matches from his West Midlands home, given Matlock’s league allocation.

One incoming confirmed on Monday was goalkeeper Jake Oram on loan from Doncaster until January.

Oram spent a brief spell with Matlock last season and will deputise for Myles Boney, who is facing a spell on the sidelines with injury.