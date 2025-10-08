Clayton delighted by 'complete' performance as Matlock Town secure seventh straight win

Cameron Wilson scored twice in Matlock's win.

Matlock Town boss Adam Clayton hailed his players once again on Tuesday night as they made it seven league wins in a row.

Two goals from Cameron Wilson ensured a 2-0 win over Hallam, leaving the Gladiators second in the NPL Division One East standings going into the weekend’s matches.

And Clayton felt it was one of the best displays he’s seen from his players in the campaign so far.

He said: “I’m really pleased as I felt that was as controlled and complete as we’ve been so far.

"We’ve had bigger scorelines, but I felt tonight everybody looked like they knew what they were doing and were at ease with how we were playing.

"We had control for large spells and could have scored a couple more, but we won 2-0, got a clean sheet and it was a really controlled team performance.”

Matlock dominated possession from the off and after Liam Ravenhill saw an early free-kick miss the target, Hallam keeper Jonathan Hedge then pulled off a terrific save to deny Charlie Oglesby’s powerful header.

The opening goal came on 21 minutes when Hallam struggled to clear their lines following Matlock pressure and the ball was played out to Cameron Wilson who side-footed a precise finish into the corner of the net.

Dec Eratt-Thompson and Ben Sault both saw further openings go wide of the target before the break, but the one-goal lead was deserved going into half-time.

Hallam had their best moment in the opening minute of the second-half when a low cross found Calum Ward diving in but he failed to get a solid connection on the ball a few yards out and Jake Oram in the Matlock goal was able to gather the weak effort.

Tyree Wilson then slid Ravenhill in but the Matlock skipper was denied by Hedge’s legs, then Kiyani Clayton broke into the penalty area but drilled his shot into the side netting.

The two Wilsons then combined for the second goal just after the hour mark, Cameron’s neat one-two with Tyree ending with the former taking a few steps forward before drilling a low effort from outside the penalty area inside Hedge’s near post.

The game petered out somewhat after that, with Matlock’s lead never in any danger and Hallam struggling to break down a home side high in confidence and belief as their winning run continued.

Matlock: Oram, Eratt-Thompson, Milambo (Granite 78), Ravenhill, Mbayo, Oglesby, K Clayton, Sault, De Girolamo, C Wilson, T Wilson.

Not used: Fry, Cunningham, A Clayton, Boney.

Att: 766