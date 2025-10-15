Clayton delighted as Matlock return to winning ways with victory at Emley

Diego De Girolamo was on target for Matlock.

Matlock Town produced a dominant performance on the road to see off Emley 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gladiators were particularly impressive in the first-half, building a two-goal lead and playing some delightful football as the hosts struggled to cope with Matlock’s front four in particular.

And with the game being killed off midway through the second period, it meant a fourth successive Tuesday night away trip had resulted in maximum points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After controlling the opening spells, Matlock went in front on 13 minutes when Emley gave the ball away in the final third and when Tom Elliott received possession in the penalty area, he squared to Diego De Girolamo who took his time before placing his shot low into the corner.

Five minutes later the lead was doubled. Cameron Wilson was a constant threat throughout and when his low ball found Kiyani Clayton at the back post, his neat pull back left Elliott with an easy tap in.

Between the goals, Isaac Baldwin had fired just wide for the hosts but they otherwise failed to seriously trouble Jake Oram in the Matlock goal.

De Girolamo and Wilson both saw shots fly past the post and Matlock came even closer just before half-time when De Girolamo again found space but this time his shot rebounded off the underside of the crossbar and arguably bounced down over the line but a goal wasn’t awarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second-half saw De Girolamo again go close as his header was well tipped away by keeper Declan Lambton.

But the third goal came just after the hour mark as Elliott’s free-kick from out wide found Charlie Oglesby eight yards out and he had space to head past Lambton and into the corner of the net.

Emley looked a little brighter late on and got a goal back on 83 minutes when sub Janaai Gordon beat the offside trap to run on and finish low past Oram.

But despite some late pressure the hosts couldn’t find another and Matlock saw the game out comfortably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gladiators boss Adam Clayton said afterwards: “I’m pleased with the reaction to Saturday’s loss. I know what my team is capable of and they know what they’re capable of so we’re very disappointing when we don’t pick up three points as was the case at the weekend.

"But we turned up today with the bit between their teeth and started very well and could have scored more goals, but it wasn’t just about what my team can do in possession – I know what they can do in possession – it was all about the application and whether we really wanted to win. We turned up and showed from minute one that we did.

"The third goal was always going to be crucial as it meant we could relax a bit more and that’s what we did.”

Matlock: Oram, Eratt-Thompson, Milambo, Bachirou, Mbayo, Oglesby, K Clayton, Sault, De Girolamo, Elliott, C Wilson.

Not used: Cunningham, Boney.

Att: 382