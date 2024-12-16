Clay Cross create club history after progressing in FA Vase

Clay Cross advanced to the last 32 of the FA Vase after victory over Melton Town.

Clay Cross Town made club history as they advanced to round four of The FA Vase with this close fought 1-0 victory over step five opponents United Counties Premier League Melton Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors arrived just shy of the play off zone in the league above Clay Cross while The Millers are top of The UCL Division 1, plus in the ¼ finals of the Derbyshire Senior Cup and UCL League Cup.

The first half saw Clay Cross in the ascendancy possession wise but the few efforts they got in were just wide of the target while at the other end the visitors had the best chance just minutes before the break when Kieran Hayes broke through only for Millers keeper Charlie Dando to block the ball back towards the striker whose second effort looked goal bound but Liam Vardy flew in to make a last gasp goal line clearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within three minutes of the second half the tie settling goal saw goal machine Ross Duggan create space to fire across the Melton keeper with the ball seconds later nestling in the back of the visitors net.

Ahmed Tahar got in a snap shot for Clay Cross that the Melton keeper saved but it became a robust and determined defensive response from then as Melton threw everything at the home goal.

In the visitors tally of efforts were Will Norcross seeing his effort blocked for a corner by Ash Grayson, also keeper Dando blocking Hayes shot with the follow up striking the foot of the post. It was Dando who again saved the Clay Cross goal with a smart save from Harry Wakefield before he smothered the loose ball at the feet of Damien McCrory.

With nine minutes remaining the woodwork saved Clay Cross again as Kalis Gore cut in off the left and his sweet strike tested the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further tense five minutes of stoppage time followed before referee David Constable brought an end to this fascinating encounter.

Clay Cross had achieved another higher league scalp and now go into the last 32 in the competition when in the new year they will entertain Whitchurch Alport from the Midland Football League Premier Division, which will again be another challenge against a side from step five.