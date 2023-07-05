This was the Spireites’ first friendly of the summer as they prepare for another season in the National League.

Here are our big takeaways from the night…

Ruthless

New signing Tom Naylor got his first run-out in a Chesterfield shirt against Matlock Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Despite finishing third there were times last season when the Spireites were not clinical enough and they paid the price. Alright, it was only Matlock Town, no disrespect to them, but to crash in nine goals is encouraging. Wins against the Gladiators have only tended to be narrow in previous years so the margin of the scoreline is promising. Tougher tests will come, but the early signs are there is no hangover from the play-off final loss.

Classy Grigg

Will Grigg has been the big-name summer signing and everyone in attendance will have been intrigued to see him in action. After coming on at half-time, it didn’t take long for him to make a positive impression, scoring with his first touch with a clever piece of movement in the box to create some space for himself. It was the type of goal you would associate with him and his second was also poacher’s finish. He played some of his best football under Paul Cook - a big reason for him dropping down to the National League - and if he can get near to the 26 goals he bagged for Wigan Athletic in League One when they won the title under him then the Spireites should be celebrating promotion next year.

Pickford-esque

It’s easy - and perhaps too soon - to make the Jordan Pickford comparison with Harry Tyrer, but on first viewing he does have a similar playing style to the Everton number one. And having trained with him at the Toffees, you could understand why Tyrer might have modelled himself on the England stopper. He seemed to take to the sweeper keeper role, twice rushing out of his box to cut-out balls down the channel. He showed he wasn’t afraid to take a whack when he came through a crowd of bodies to collect from a corner, and he also saved a one-on-one with his legs before half-time.

Picked up where they let off

Grigg wasn’t the only one to get a brace, with Liam Mandeville and Armando Dobra both hitting doubles as well. Mandeville got double-figures and 24 goal contributions in total last season, while ‘Dobs’ was Town’s top scorer overall with 12. So it was pleasing to see both of them carry on where they left off, with Mandeville’s two goals putting Chesterfield 2-0 up at the break before Dobra added more damage in the second-half. Ryan Colclough tormented the Matlock defence when he came on, finding the net after a mazy dribble, so it all bodes well for the attacking trio.

A night to remember

For young Archie White. The academy prospect entered the field for the final 10 minutes but still managed to get on the scoresheet, heading in a rebound. It might have only been a friendly but that will be a moment he will never forget.

