Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Chesterfield 4 v 1 AFC Fylde
Chesterfield bea AFC Fylde 4-1 on Saturday. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Harry Tyrer 8
A smart stop in each half and a penalty save. Took charge of his area well. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ryheem Sheckleford 7
Solid. Put in some good tackles, tidied up at the back and chose his moments to get forward wisely. Photo: Catherine Ivill
4. Ash Palmer 7
Won his headers and tackles and covered well. Grabbed himself a goal, his second in as many games, to make it 4-1. Photo: Alex Davidson