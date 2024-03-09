'Class act' - Chesterfield player ratings from big win against AFC Fylde

Chesterfield edged a step closer to promotion after thrashing AFC Fylde 4-1.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Mar 2024, 19:18 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 19:28 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Chesterfield beat AFC Fylde 4-1 on Saturday.

1. Chesterfield 4 v 1 AFC Fylde

Photo: Tina Jenner

A smart stop in each half and a penalty save. Took charge of his area well.

2. Harry Tyrer 8

Photo: Tina Jenner

Solid. Put in some good tackles, tidied up at the back and chose his moments to get forward wisely.

3. Ryheem Sheckleford 7

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Won his headers and tackles and covered well. Grabbed himself a goal, his second in as many games, to make it 4-1.

4. Ash Palmer 7

Photo: Alex Davidson

