The Spireites enter the competition, which is just for non-league clubs, at the third round stage.

Second round ties took place over the weekend so the draw would normally have taken place today but it has been moved to avoid a clash with England’s World Cup game against Iran.

It has been confirmed that the draw will take place on Tuesday, November 22 at 3.15pm live on talkSPORT 2.

The FA Trophy third round draw takes place this week.

Third round ties take place on Saturday, December 17.

Third round winners get £4,500 in prize money, while losers receive £1,250.

Chesterfield have withdrawn from the competition in the last two seasons because of Covid-19 cases.

Bromley are the current holders after beating Wrexham in the final last season.

