Chesterfield visited Maidenhead United on Saturday.

The Spireites fell behind on 30 minutes when Tobi Sho-Silva bundled in from close-range but Michael Jacobs’ brilliant curling strike levelled the score just before the hour-mark.

Town were a little bit off it at York Road, a ground they have now not won at in six visits, so a point is not the worst result. They remain top but their lead has been cut to three points.

The first 45 was everything you would expect from a trip to York Road. The hosts were well-organised and quickly got everyone behind the ball, while the Spireites were guilty of giving away cheap possession in their own half and they caused their own problems at times.

Kicking up the slope, Town had an early chance but Magpies goalkeeper Craig Ross saved from Will Grigg. The hosts responded but Mitchell-Lawson hooked the ball over.

It remained even on chances as Ryan Colclough’s cross/shot floated over the bar before Jamie Grimes made a good block from Reece Smith after Liam Mandeville’s pass was intercepted. That was a familiar theme throughout the half as the Blues made errors on the ball as they tried to build attacks from the back.

Struggling Maidenhead, who had not scored in their last four games and only once in 12 hours of football, took the lead on 30 minutes when a defensive header from Grimes went straight to Mitchell-Lawson and his low cross was bundled in by Sho-Silva from close-range.

Armando Dobra had a chance to equalise but his shot from around the penalty spot was straight at Ross, In another opportunity, Mandeville hit the bar but it would not have counted anyway because he was offside.

In seven minutes of added time, Ollie Banks, who had played some sublime passes, dragged a shot just wide as the Spireites had it all to do again in the second-half.

Grigg had an early chance after the break but his effort was blocked behind for a corner.

It had been a scrappy start to the second 45 but Town drew level when Jacobs brilliantly curled into the top corner from the edge of the box just before the hour.

And they could have gone ahead moments later when Grigg found himself one-on-one but Ross saved his attempted lob.

With 25 minutes remaining the Blues were having their best spell of the match as they had the Magpies pinned in their half.

But it was Maidenhead who went close next but Harry Tyrer made a superb save to stop Sam Beckwith’s curling shot finding the top corner.

The game really opened up and Grigg had what looked like a strong shout for a penalty rejected when he appeared to be dragged down in the area. Down the other end, Tyrer then saved from substitute Chanka Zimba.

The Spireites had another shout for a penalty when substitute James Berry went over in the box but referee Jason Richardson booked him for diving.

As seven minutes were added, Ross parried from Berry, but there was no other action and the points were shared.

Chesterfield: Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Naylor, Banks; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough (Berry, 78); Grigg (Quigley, 83).