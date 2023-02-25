Chesterfield’s winless run extends to eight games after disappointing home loss to Oldham Athletic
Chesterfield have now gone eight games without a win after a 1-0 defeat to Oldham – in a match where they dominated possession but could not find the net.
There were five changes from the draw against Wealdstone on Tuesday, with King, Williams, Clements, Banks, and McCallum returning to the starting line-up – replacing Sheckleford, Palmer, Horton, Quigley and Akinola.
Chesterfield had the first chance of the game, with McCallum glancing a header wide after a superb ball from Clements.
Just minutes later, however, the Spireites were losing 1-0. Ellis Chapman stormed down the left-hand side and his ball into the box eventually came to the feet of Devarn Green – who finished comfortably into the bottom corner.
Colclough was the centre of nearly everything positive for Chesterfield in the opening 45 minutes, and he was unfortunate to miss after being played in by Banks on 17 minutes – following the latter’s driving run from midfield.
The Spireites dominated the ball as they searched for a reply, with Oldham seeming happy to sit off and soak up the pressure from the home side. Chesterfield will certainly have felt unlucky to be losing the game at halftime – but were unable to capitalise on their possession and convert one of their chances.
Chesterfield had the lion’s share of possession as the second half continued – but were less dangerous going forward. McCallum did draw two good saves from Norman as the Spireites tried to get themselves back into the game, but the equaliser continued to evade them.
Former Spireite Mike Fondop came on after 67 minutes and had the chance to double his side’s lead, but after controlling the ball well, he fired over Fitzsimons’ goal.
Danny Rowe soon joined the fray, replacing Mike Jones and coming on to a good reception . He also saw a shot saved by Norman after Clements’ cross from the left hand side was cleared into his path.
Uchegbalum came on for Colclough with five minutes to go – but the Spireites could not fashion any further goalscoring opportunities.
The result sees Chesterfield drop to fifth, with Barnet leapfrogging them after a 4-1 win over Aldershot. Chesterfield’s next match is a huge clash against second-placed Wrexham in North Wales on Tuesday – while Oldham travel to Barnet that same evening.