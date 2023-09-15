News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Chesterfield's win features in Welcome to Wrexham season two documentary

The Spireites feature in season two of the much-publicised ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 13:44 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The first series focused on the takeover of the club by Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and the Red Dragons’ dramatic season which ended in an epic play-off semi-final defeat to Grimsby Town.

The documentary offered a behind-the-scenes look at how Reynolds and McElhenney dealt with everyday problems of running a football club, as well as following the journeys of players and fans throughout the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Available to watch on Disney+, the first production was a success and now the first episode of the second series has been released and Chesterfield’s 2-0 win against Wrexham last August has made the cut.

Jeff King celebrates his goal against Wrexham. Picture: Tina Jenner.Jeff King celebrates his goal against Wrexham. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Jeff King celebrates his goal against Wrexham. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Most Popular

The match is billed as a big early test against a promotion rival but it was the Spireites who deservedly came out on top thanks to two goals from Jeff King and Ollie Banks in the first-half.

We won’t spoil it for you, but it brings back some happy memories for the Blues.

Unlike the first series, the episodes are being released on a weekly basis so unfortunately it’s not available to ‘binge-watch’ just yet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Announcing the new series, Wrexham said: “The opening season documented the acquisition of the football club by our co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, but also the storied history of the town.

“It was nominated for six Emmy awards, and the new season focuses on some familiar and new faces on and off the pitch creating a backdrop for the 2022/23 National League season.”

Related topics:Ryan ReynoldsWrexhamChesterfieldSpireitesHollywoodDisney+