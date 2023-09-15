Chesterfield's win features in Welcome to Wrexham season two documentary

Watch more videos on Shots!

The first series focused on the takeover of the club by Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and the Red Dragons’ dramatic season which ended in an epic play-off semi-final defeat to Grimsby Town.

The documentary offered a behind-the-scenes look at how Reynolds and McElhenney dealt with everyday problems of running a football club, as well as following the journeys of players and fans throughout the campaign.

Available to watch on Disney+, the first production was a success and now the first episode of the second series has been released and Chesterfield’s 2-0 win against Wrexham last August has made the cut.

Jeff King celebrates his goal against Wrexham. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The match is billed as a big early test against a promotion rival but it was the Spireites who deservedly came out on top thanks to two goals from Jeff King and Ollie Banks in the first-half.

We won’t spoil it for you, but it brings back some happy memories for the Blues.

Unlike the first series, the episodes are being released on a weekly basis so unfortunately it’s not available to ‘binge-watch’ just yet.

Announcing the new series, Wrexham said: “The opening season documented the acquisition of the football club by our co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, but also the storied history of the town.