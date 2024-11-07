Chesterfield's Will Grigg named League Two's player of the month by the fans

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 7th Nov 2024, 13:31 BST
Will Grigg hass been named as the PFA League Two Fans' Player of the Month for October..
Will Grigg hass been named as the PFA League Two Fans’ Player of the Month for October..
Will Grigg has been honoured for his brilliant spell of scoring in October.

The Spireites striker has been crowned the PFA League Two Fans’ Player of the Month for October after banging in the goals.

None of Griggs’ six October goals will win prizes for their aesthetic beauty, but they demonstrated his knack for sniffing our chances and converting them calmly. Most remarkable of all was his conversion rate of a goal every 47 minutes.

Fans have been quick to have their say via the PFA channel on X.

Levi Allwood (@AllwoodLevi) said: ‘really not surprised’ and @saadi00878 adding ‘He's been on fire Impressive performance in October.’

Julie-spireite (@sweetangel1st) added: ‘Well deserved’

