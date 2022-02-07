Second-placed Town visit the league leaders knowing a win would take them above the Hatters.

Webb told the DT: “I think for me it is the biggest game of the season so far because it is top versus second and because of the big crowd.

"I think it makes it bigger that we are two big ex-Football League clubs.”

Chesterfield head to league leaders Stockport County on Tuesday night.

Stockport have won 10 successive games so how do the Blues stop them making it 11 in a row?

"If we turn up and are on it and do what we can do and run like we can run, and pass like we can pass, and defend like we can defend, we have got a chance,” Webb said.

"If they don’t turn up we have got a chance of beating them. If we turn up not at the races they have got a good chance of beating us.

“They will be aware of our record and our goals for and our goals against, the amount of games we have lost and ultimately where we are in the table.

"So they will be wary of us and we will be wary of them."

The game promises to be a great occasion with a near sell-out expected at Edgeley Park.

"We are going to be taking nearly 2,000 supporters there on a Tuesday night and that is what you are here for,” Webb said.

"Top versus second is a much, much easier pressure than 24th vs 23rd looking to go down to the Conference North, which Stockport have done and this club nearly did, sadly.

"So it is a pressure but I think it is a pressure which both teams are going to look forward to.

"It is a big game, a big crowd, some big players on show for both teams and I am sure it will be a good occasion.