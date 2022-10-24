Yes, it has been more than 30 years since the Spireites were beaten by the Minstermen, a record the Blues will be hoping to extend on Tuesday night when the two clubs meet.

Incredibly, Town are unbeaten in the last 18 games against York, the last defeat coming in a Division Four match on April, 4, 1992.

Tuesday night’s fixture will be the first between the two teams in eight years, when Chesterfield won away 2-0 in January 2014 in a League Two game, the goals coming from Eoin Doyle and Gary Roberts. That victory took them top of the table and, as we all know, they went on to lift the title that season under Paul Cook. With Cook back at the club and Roberts now on the coaching staff, hopefully that it is a good omen for what is to come. In goal for York that day was a young Nick Pope, who is now playing Premier League football with Newcastle United and is an England international.

Chesterfield visit York City's LNER Community Stadium for the first time on Tuesday night.

It will be Chesterfield’s first visit to York’s new 8,500 capacity stadium, which opened in February 2021, and there will be some familiar faces there in Alex Whittle and Fraser Kerr. The pair were let go by the Spireites in the summer and might have a point to prove. Both have been playing regularly this season, and Kerr is currently York’s second top scorer...with two goals! There could have been a third ex-Blues player had Scott Boden stuck around, but he made a quick exit to Buxton.

York, promoted from the National League North through the play-offs last season, have adapted well to the division under boss John Askey, and are currently eighth. They don’t score a lot of goals, but they don’t concede many either (just 14, one more than leaders Notts County). Lenell John-Lewis is their top scorer with seven.

The Minstermen will be without winger Alex Hurst, 23, who they signed for a fee from Port Vale in the summer. The former Matlock Town was sent off in the 2-1 defeat to Aldershot on Saturday so he will be suspended for this one.

In terms of home form, York have only lost twice (to Eastleigh and Notts County), while both teams are in similar overall form, both collecting seven points from their last six games.

