Chesterfield's trip to Wealdstone in doubt as pitch inspection announced
Chesterfield’s fixture at Wealdstone on Tuesday night appears to be in doubt due to the weather.
7th Nov 2022, 5:39pm
A pitch inspection will take place at midday on Tuesday ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off at Grosvenor Vale.
Wealdstone said on Monday: "There will be a precautionary pitch inspection at midday tomorrow following the recent bad weather and tonight’s local forecast.”
The forecast for Tuesday in Wealdstone is ‘light rain showers and a moderate breeze.’
The Stones are currently 13th in the National League, winning just one of their last seven in all competitions.
Chesterfield, meanwhile, are third in the table and are unbeaten in their last six in all competitions.