Chesterfield's trip to Rochdale selected for TV coverage - full details
A second Chesterfield match has been selected for live TV coverage.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 24th Jul 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 13:11 BST
The Spireites’ visit to Rochdale, who were relegated from League Two last season, will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, previously known as BT Sport, on Tuesday, September 26 (7.45pm). The date and kick-off time have not changed.
The announcement comes after it was also confirmed that Town’s home game against Oldham Athletic on Saturday, August 19 will also be shown on TNT Sports 1, with a new kick-off time of 12.30pm.
Live TNT Sports match selections: