Chesterfield's trip to National League rivals rescheduled for 2023
A new date has been confirmed for Chesterfied’s postponed away match at Wealdstone.
The Spireites’ trip to Grosvenor Vale was called-off last Tuesday because of a waterlogged pitch
The rearranged fixture will now take place on Tuesday, January 10 at 7.45pm.
It means Town will start 2023 with a home game against Scunthorpe United before successive away matches at Aldershot and Wealdstone.
On Monday it was confirmed that Chesterfield’s home clash against Woking will take place on Tuesday, December 20. The fixture has had to be rescheduled because the Blues are in FA Cup action that weekend.