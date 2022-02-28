With eight players injured and one suspended, the Blues’ squad is stretched for the visit of the seventh-placed Magpies.

Town are particularly light on strikers, with Kabongo Tshimanga and Danny Rowe both unavailable. Tom Denton will be assessed after hurting his ankle against Yeovil on Saturday.

That leaves manager Paul Cook with just Akwasi Asante and Joe Quigley to choose from.

Asked by the DT about any possible incomings, assistant manager Danny Webb said on Monday: “At the moment he (Cook) just wants to focus on this particular group we have got.

“It does not help when you are picking up an injury per game which is what it has been for the last period. The numbers are dwindling.

"We have taken the magnets of the injured players off the board now because most of them are such long-termers it just brings you down to look at it. We have got to put them in the draw and concentrate on what we have got.”

Although no additions may come through the door before the Notts match, bringing in some new faces after that is still possible.