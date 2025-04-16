Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield’s top goalscorer Armando Dobra has been ruled out of both games over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The attacker, who has netted 12 goals this season, hobbled off after half an hour with a groin injury in the 3-0 win against Fleetwood Town last Saturday. The 24-year-old is also a strong contender for Chesterfield’s Player of the Season award.

And Paul Cook has now confirmed Dobra will miss the trip to AFC Wimbledon on Good Friday and the visit of Bradford City on Easter Monday. However, he has not totally been ruled out for the season as it stands.

It is a big blow for Chesterfield, who sit ninth in the League Two table and still have a chance of making the play-offs, with the gap to the top seven four points with four games remaining.

Armando Dobra. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“Dobs won’t play on Friday,” Cook said. “He will miss the Monday game against Bradford and then we will have a look at him after that. The squad has been tested all year. It is what it is. People will come in. We have got to really focus on the job in hand and the challenges in front of us.”

Dobra’s absence will probably mean either Paddy Madden or Ollie Banks come into the side in the ‘10’ position. Madden came off the bench to score the third goal against Fleetwood, while Banks has had a recent run in the team up until the heavy defeat to Tranmere Rovers.

AFC Wimbledon are fifth and three points off the automatic places. They have the second best home record in the division but have only won one of their last five overall. Bradford are second, three points off the top.