Chesterfield's ticket allocation for Walsall play-off battle explained

Spireites fans in party mood at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The mad scramble for tickets for Chesterfield’s play-off semi-final second leg against Walsall is about to get underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Excitement is building as the Spireites get ready to host the Sadlers this Sunday before making the trip to the Bescot Stadium the following Friday. A place in the final at Wembley on May 26 awaits the winners, where AFC Wimbledon or Notts County will be waiting for them.

Season ticket holders have until 3pm today (Wednesday) to secure their seat for the home clash. The initial deadline was 12noon but that has now been pushed back three hours. Any tickets not purcahsed will then go on general sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the away leg have not yet gone on sale, but Walsall have released some details, which means an announcement should not be too far away.

The Sadlers have said that Blues fans will be housed partly in the Experienced Energy Solutions Stand and in blocks H7, and H8 of the BAT Holdings Stand. There will be sections of the BAT Holdings Stand open to home supporters. Tickets are priced £26 for adults.

"Should visiting supporters purchase tickets in home areas, your ticket will be immediately cancelled without a refund,” Walsall warned. “Any Walsall fans who purchase tickets and sell on to away fans will face a banning order.”

The main talking point from both sets of fans has been the away allocations, with both clubs agreeing to provide each other with 1,043 tickets. This number is consistent with what Chesterfield have given away supporters all season in the East Stand now that home fans occupy the North Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Spireites did take 1,648 to the Bescot Stadium in February, which means their allocation this time is considerably less. But it does not look like the Sadlers have done anything wrong. The minimum number of tickets clubs must offer for opposition fans is 10% of the stadium capacity and that figure is agreed and registered with the league at the start of the season. And although some Blues supporters have pointed to online searches claiming Walsall’s stadium capacity is 11,300, we understand there can be slight adjustments because of segregation and security and the league are satisfied as long as the number is ‘about 10%.’