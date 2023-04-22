Chesterfield's third-place hopes hang in balance after defeat to Bromley - how it happened

Billy Bingham’s deflected strike on 35 minutes put the Ravens ahead and they had a massive chance to double their lead before half-time from the penalty spot but Michael Cheek hit the crossbar from 12 yards.

But the hosts were in a strong position on the hour-mark after Ash Palmer turned Louis Dennis’ cross into his own net.

The defeat, the Blues’ first in 12, means they stay third in the table but Woking’s win against Gateshead means the gap is only two points and the Cards have a game in hand.

Chesterfield were beaten at Bromley. Picture: Ellie Hoad/Every Second Media.

Victory for Bromley secures their play-off place.

Chesterfield were unchanged from the thumping 5-1 win against Torquay United on Tuesday night. The only swap came on the bench as Mike Jones returned for Brandon Horton.

The Spireites were in control in the first 25 minutes and they should have gone ahead when Andy Dallas headed over from close-range after Jamie Grimes headed Jeff King’s corner back across goal.

Darren Oldaker, Palmer and King all had dangerous shots blocked as Town racked up seven corners in the first 45 minutes.

But the game started to swing in Bromley’s favour just before the half-hour mark.

A good piece of defending from Palmer, who got back to make a block as Cheek raced through on goal, stopped the home side taking the lead.

From the resulting corner, Deji Elerewe headed the ball into the ground and it bounced up and onto the crossbar.

The Ravens kept up the pressure and they went ahead on 35 minutes when Bingham’s long-range strike took a deflection and found the corner of the net.

Down the other end, Ryan Colclough forced Reice Charles-Cook into a smart save down to his right, while his opposite number Ross Fitzsimons then did well to cut-out a through-ball to Cheek who was inches away from getting there first.

As half-time approached Bromley countered from a Chesterfield corner which went wrong and Ollie Banks bundled Louis Dennis over in the box.

But Cheek could not take advantage as he smashed his penalty against the crossbar.

Early in the second-half Paul McCallum had a strong shout for a penalty after appearing to have his shirt pulled by Callum Reynolds but referee Jason Richardson awarded a free-kick to the hosts.

Bromley then had a big chance as Jude Arthurs broke the offside trap after a run from deep but Laurence Maguire got back to make a vital block.

Chesterfield had more spells of possession but they could not work a clear opening and they fell further behind on the hour-mark as Palmer turned Dennis’ cross into his own net.

With 20 minutes remaining Jesurum Uchegbulam and Joe Quigley replaced King and McCallum.

Bromley’s main threat all afternoon came from the ball over the top and that continued to pose problems for Town going into the last 15 minutes as Banks was replaced by Tim Akinola.

Mandeville curled over from inside the area, and slice wide during injury-time, but there was about it, as Chesterfield fell to defeat at Hayes Lane.